Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.66. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

