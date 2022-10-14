Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 400.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 354,924 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 85,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $38.43.

