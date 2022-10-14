Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

