Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $275,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $253.45 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.55 and a 200 day moving average of $241.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

