Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $253.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.81. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.65.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

