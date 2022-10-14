Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

GLW stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

