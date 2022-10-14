Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,979,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 130,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $510.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $488.26 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

