Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $547,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.