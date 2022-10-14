Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $5.76 on Thursday, hitting $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 136,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,447. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.70. Baidu has a 52-week low of $100.28 and a 52-week high of $182.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

