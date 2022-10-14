Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.
Baidu Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $5.76 on Thursday, hitting $101.39. The stock had a trading volume of 136,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,447. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.70. Baidu has a 52-week low of $100.28 and a 52-week high of $182.60.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
