BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
BAIC Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS BCCMY remained flat at $2.24 during trading hours on Friday. BAIC Motor has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.
About BAIC Motor
