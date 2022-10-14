BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Short Interest Update

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

BAIC Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCCMY remained flat at $2.24 during trading hours on Friday. BAIC Motor has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

Get BAIC Motor alerts:

About BAIC Motor

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, other parts, and components.

Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.