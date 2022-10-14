BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Announces $0.47 Dividend

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4706 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAE Systems Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAESY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $888.75.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

