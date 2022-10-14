B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
B2Gold Trading Down 4.6 %
BTG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 826,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,594. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.
Institutional Trading of B2Gold
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2Gold (BTG)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.