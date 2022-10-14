B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

BTG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 826,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,594. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

