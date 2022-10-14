B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $12.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2022 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

