AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE AZEK opened at $17.17 on Monday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.74.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in AZEK by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AZEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

