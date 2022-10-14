Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.14% from the company’s previous close.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 11.5 %

AXSM stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $71.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

