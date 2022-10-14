Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.51. 3,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,782. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

