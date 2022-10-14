Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $11.06 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $11.06 or 0.00057075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $918.44 million and $100.68 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,374.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002896 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00039499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022552 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 83,056,186.67033975 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.10185365 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $48,925,964.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

