Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Down 49.1% in September

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the September 15th total of 113,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Axcella Health Stock Up 10.5 %

Axcella Health stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 34,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 85,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 1,570,680 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

