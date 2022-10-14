Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.54.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,317 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $78,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,731,000 after buying an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

