AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) PT Lowered to €30.00

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Price Performance

AXA stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. AXA has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.