Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $190.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.86 and its 200-day moving average is $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.