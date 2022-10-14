Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $78,267,874. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone Trading Up 1.6 %

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,282.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,685.98 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,122.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

