Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,882 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 891.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Trading Up 1.0 %

SHOP opened at $26.24 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

