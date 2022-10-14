Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.55.

LRCX opened at $340.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.19 and a 200 day moving average of $456.64. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

