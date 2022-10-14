Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,475,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $225.37 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

