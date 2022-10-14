Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Snowflake by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average is $164.25. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

