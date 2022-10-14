Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.58 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avient by 267.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $418,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

