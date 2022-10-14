Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,796 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,940,000 after acquiring an additional 773,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,508,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.