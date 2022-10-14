Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,359 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.56.

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.6 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $229.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.