Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $982,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

