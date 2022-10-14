Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,166,167 shares of company stock worth $86,885,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.