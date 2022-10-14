Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,668,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $309.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

