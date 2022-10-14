Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

AVID has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,655. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.25. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $97.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Avid Technology by 600.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

