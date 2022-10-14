Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $166.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.42. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison
In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)
