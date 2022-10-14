Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $166.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.42. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

