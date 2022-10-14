Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,391 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for 3.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.20% of Avantor worth $38,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Avantor by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avantor by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

