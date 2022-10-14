AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$25.00 price objective by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACQ. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.33.

Shares of AutoCanada stock traded down C$0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$570.04 million and a PE ratio of 4.27. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$21.19 and a 12 month high of C$48.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.74.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. Analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

