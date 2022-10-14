AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) has been assigned a C$25.00 price objective by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACQ. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.33.

AutoCanada Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of AutoCanada stock traded down C$0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$570.04 million and a PE ratio of 4.27. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$21.19 and a 12 month high of C$48.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.74.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. Analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.