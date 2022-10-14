Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Trading Up 3%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €57.58 ($58.76) and last traded at €56.94 ($58.10). Approximately 119,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.28 ($56.41).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDA shares. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($84.69) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Aurubis Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Further Reading

