Augur (REP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.44 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Augur has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $6.70 or 0.00033996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $73.69 million and $4.44 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,466.96 or 0.27841824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Augur

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Augur has a current supply of 11,000,000. The last known price of Augur is 6.76999327 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $6,450,703.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.augur.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.