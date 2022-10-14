Audius Market Capitalization Tops $152.41 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $152.41 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius (AUDIO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Audius has a current supply of 1,128,867,308 with 830,924,708 in circulation. The last known price of Audius is 0.18089216 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $3,324,573.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://audius.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

