AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 556,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,639,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

