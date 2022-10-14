Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Cowen lowered their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 173,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,312. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

