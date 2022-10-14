Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.74.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

ATLKY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 443,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,054. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

