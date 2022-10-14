Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAWW. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Insider Activity at Atlas Air Worldwide

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.37. 430,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

