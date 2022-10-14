Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Down 71.6% in September

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athlon Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWET. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Athlon Acquisition by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Athlon Acquisition by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 840,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 546,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,159,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,701,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Athlon Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.91 during trading on Friday. 13,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,264. Athlon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

About Athlon Acquisition

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

