Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Up 57.7% in September

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 851,000 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the September 15th total of 539,800 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 11.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 220,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 5.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 590,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,330 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Trading Up 0.6 %

ATHX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 545.94% and a negative net margin of 779.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Athersys will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Athersys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

