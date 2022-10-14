ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.20

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$40.20 and last traded at C$40.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.90.

ATCO Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.31.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

