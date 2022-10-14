Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Astronics Trading Up 4.1 %

ATRO opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Astronics has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Insider Transactions at Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren C. Johnson acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,305.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after buying an additional 319,303 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

