Astor Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RSP traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.52. 120,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,177. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

