Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Astec Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $790.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,729.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $2,673,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,361,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 389.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

