Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 617.5% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ASBFY opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASBFY. Investec cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

